Person of interest in deadly Cracker Barrel shooting critically injured in officer-involved shooting

A person of interest following a deadly shooting at Cracker Barrel over the weekend was critically injured in an officer-involved shooting on Monday evening.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, investigators began zeroing in on the person of interest. The person of interest also had two unrelated open felony warrants.

Gonzalez said members from the warrants team located the man at the 17700 block of West Lake Houston Parkway in Atascocita on a roadway across from Atascocita High School.

While attempting the arrest the man, Gonzalez said deputies fired their weapons striking the man.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.

