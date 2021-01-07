Person dies after apparently being struck by vehicle in La Porte

article

Police are investigating the death of a person who was apparently struck by a vehicle in La Porte.

Authorities say a Pct. 8 constable deputy was driving in the 10900 block of W. Fairmont Pkwy just before midnight when he saw the person on the side of the road.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the person dead.

There was some debris from a vehicle at the scene, according to officials.

The Pct. 8 Constable’s Office is handling the mapping out of the crash, and the La Porte Police Department is handling the incident investigation.

Advertisement

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS