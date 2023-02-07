article

Governor Greg Abbott is requesting federal aid for January severe weather that impacted southeast Texas.

If the presidential disaster declaration is granted - Harris, Jefferson, Liberty and Orange County residents will be eligible for federal resources.

BACKGROUND: 4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

Abbott says the 'magnitude of damage' requires help from all levels of government.

The move comes after numerous tornadoes moved across the Houston area in January.

The move comes after several tornadoes moved across the Houston area in January leaving behind a path of destruction that affected many in Pasadena and Deer Park.

No word on when or if the president will sign off on the disaster declaration.