Expand / Collapse search

Pasadena tornado: Texas Governor submits request for presidential disaster declaration

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Beamer Apartments article

Beamer Apartments

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is requesting federal aid for January severe weather that impacted southeast Texas.

If the presidential disaster declaration is granted - Harris, Jefferson, Liberty and Orange County residents will be eligible for federal resources.

BACKGROUND: 4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

Abbott says the 'magnitude of damage' requires help from all levels of government.

The move comes after numerous tornadoes moved across the Houston area in January. 

Houston tornado: Family shares experience after being trapped in SUV during tornado

FOX 26 Reporter Gabby Hart spoke with family members who spoke about their scary moments being trapped in an SUV during a tornado.

The move comes after several tornadoes moved across the Houston area in January leaving behind a path of destruction that affected many in Pasadena and Deer Park

City of Deer Park video - Community Center

The City of Deer Park has released surveillance video after a tornado moved over the area. Here's the view from the Community Center.

No word on when or if the president will sign off on the disaster declaration. 