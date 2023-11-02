Pasadena police are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old who was found dead in a wooded area near a park.

Officers responded to reports of a crash that also involved a shooting at the park in the 1000 block of Satsuma Street around 2:23 a.m. Thursday. However, police believe the incident may have happened up to an hour before the reports came in.

When officers arrived at the scene and started looking around, police say they found the body of a 19-year-old man just south of the park along the fence line in a wooded area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the 19-year-old drove to the park and met up with a group of people before the incident occurred.

After the shooting and the crash, police say the 19-year-old's body was taken from the car and dragged into the wooded area.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, and police say it’s unclear what the meeting was about. Police believe three or four other people were at the location, but there is no description of them at this time.

Investigators are trying to collect video from around the neighborhood that may have captured what happened. The investigation is ongoing.