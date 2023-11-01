Three people were killed, and several others injured in two separate domestic violence incidents overnight.

According to Sgt. Greg Pinkins with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit, a 35-year-old woman arrived home from work around 11 p.m. Tuesday night and was confronted by her estranged husband.

Investigators say the man shot and killed the woman before trying to break into the house and stabbed the woman's 25-year-old sister. The sister was sent to the hospital but is expected to survive, according to HCSO.

Authorities later discovered the man had shot himself, a mile and a half away from the home.

It happened on the 3100 block of Upland Springs Trace in Katy.

A friend who wished to remain anonymous identified the victim as Nityadevi Ramroop, a mother of 16, 13, and 7-year-old kids.

Investigators say all three kids were home at the time of the shooting.

Nitya’s attorney, Uche Ohia, confirmed the couple were going through a divorce and added that Nitya had filed a protective order against her estranged husband.

In June, HCSO says Nitya reported to deputies that her estranged husband had been following her. However, no charges were ever filed.

Rudy Almarez said he heard the gunshots Tuesday night and woke up to find his street lined with law enforcement officers.

"They came over here this morning and they washed the blood off the driveway and everything. They didn’t want the kids to see it," Almarez said.

A few hours later, another domestic violence incident broke out in South Houston.

Around 4:15 a.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Elberta, Houston police said a 49-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in front of the couple's 8-year-old daughter. The man also appeared to have stabbed himself and was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

"The wife called in stating that her husband was having a major crisis, was running around with a knife, thinking about suicidal thoughts," said HPD Lt. R. Willkens.

HPD said when officers arrived, they found the 8-year-old girl inside the home.

"The little girl said, 'Daddy's stabbing mommy.' So, they go in, they find both of them in the back bathroom. Both major injuries all over," said Lt. R. Willkens.

Close friends identified the woman as Robin Simpson, an entrepreneur and dedicated member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

"I immediately thought of her daughter and that's where my questions went. I wanted to know where she was and what was going on with her," said Tracee Fletcher, a friend and sorority sister of Robin.

Fletcher described Robin as a kind and generous person with a big heart.

"She was always willing to help, no matter what. If she had it, whether it was her last, she would definitely give it to you without hesitation and without wanting anything in return. That's just who she was," Fletcher said.

Chau Nguyen, a trauma therapist with JEM Wellness and Counseling urges anyone who believes they are a victim to seek help. "When it comes to safety plans, there are organizations that can help you, hotlines you can call, counselors who can help come up with a proper safety plan for you."

"A safety plan is an individual plan that allows a survivor to know that once they decide, and they have to decide to exit a relationship, how to stay safe," Nguyen said. "Are they changing up how they get to work? Who’s tracking their phones? Is there a code word in the home where they can exit safely?"

Help is just a call away. The Houston Area Women's Center has a 24/7 Domestic Violence Hotline (713) 528-2121.

Domestic violence resources: click here.