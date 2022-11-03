article

A man is dead after a reported altercation in Magnolia.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an assault with a firearm at a local business in the 36500 block of Coleman Road around 11 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound. Measures were made to save his life, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators report the incident seemed to stem from an altercation between the deceased and another man. The same man is currently cooperating with law enforcement on this investigation.

Officials say this is an active investigation and there is no threat to the public because of this incident.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.