Deadly Takeoff shooting, two additional victims in stable condition

Houston Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of Migos rapper, Takeoff.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball was shot, along with two other people, in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The shooting occurred at 1201 Jacinto Street in Downtown Houston.

Investigators say police responded to a call of a shooting at 810 Billards and Bowling where witnesses say a private party was being held.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeants M. Arrington, M. Burrow, R. Watson and Detectives A. Ferrell and A. Hernandez say once the party ended, the guests exited the building and gathered just outside the front entrance. A verbal disturbance began between some party guests, which led to multiple unknown males firing pistols at each other.

The gunfire caused the guests to scatter in multiple directions as they fled the scene.

The 28-year-old superstar rapper, Takeoff, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims in the shooting were a 24-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man. They both were transported to a local hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

Videos of the moments leading up to the shooting were obtained and shows Quavo, one-third of the Migos, involved in a heated discussion with someone just before shots rang out.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.