Officials call for review of security, safety plans of all NRG concerts after Astroworld death toll rises

Harris County Commissioners are now calling for an independent review of the Astroworld tragedy, where the death toll has now risen to 10 people.

On Monday, Harris County Commissioners agreed to direct various county and city entities to conduct a review of all NRG park concerts to ensure a tragedy like Astroworld doesn’t happen again.

MORE ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL COVERAGE

"The motion will direct the Harris County Administrator to meet with the Harris County Sports Convention Corporation, and the Houston/Harris County Sports Authority to conduct an independent review of the security, fire life and safety plans of all scheduled, outdoor concerts on NRG Park property," said Adrian Garcia, Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner.

However, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo believes the motion passed was insufficient, with no clear details or deadlines laid out.



"I’m pleased that my colleagues took a step which has potential for success. I just think it also has potential to be too vague," Hidalgo said.

RELATED: Astroworld lawsuits: More than 100 victims sue Travis Scott, Live Nation



Since day one, Hidalgo’s been calling for third-party independent investigators to intervene. But after a nearly two-hour private, executive session, Hidalgo says her fellow commissioners passed on her initial proposal.

"I tried my best in public and in private to push for this. Not all hope is lost. This is a good step forward. It has the potential to be a productive step, an independent step, but what I said is, it’s up to you guys now. You know, if it's not going to be what I’m proposing, which is independent, thorough, detailed, then ok, you guys shepherd it through. And I hope they shepherd something that is detailed and actionable," Hidalgo said.

RELATED: 'No control': Houston Fire Dept. logs of Astroworld paint disturbing picture

County commissioners say the review will not interfere with the criminal investigation being conducted by Houston Police.

On Sunday night, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that 9-year-old Ezra Blount had died after being hospitalized for more than a week. The family's attorney said that Ezra was trampled at Astroworld and suffered severe injuries.

Videos captured by fellow concertgoers show some of the last happy moments when Ezra and his father were dancing at the festival.

Ezra’s passing now brings Astroworld’s death total up to 10 people.

RELATED: Astroworld death toll climbs to 10 after hospitalized 9-year-old passes away

Advertisement

In a statement on behalf of Ezra Blount’s family, attorney Ben Crump said, "This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family."