Officers set up crime scene tape, tent at Harding Street raid home

Law enforcement officers are on the scene of the deadly Harding Street raid, where two civilians were shot and killed and four officers were shot in January 2019.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 have set up a tent and crime scene tape around the home where the shootout occurred.

A law enforcement source tells FOX 26 that the grand jury was visiting the scene.

The botched drug raid at the Harding Street home on January 28, 2019 led to the deaths of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle.

A lengthy investigation resulted in at least three people have been charged in the controversial incident.

Two former Houston police officers, Gerald Goines and Steven Bryant, and the neighbor who called 911, Patricia Garcia, have all been hit with federal charges by the FBI.

Goines and Bryant are also facing state charges.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.