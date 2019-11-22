Former HPD officer pleads not guilty in federal court in connection to Harding Street Raid

On Friday, federal prosecutors disclosed bombshell allegations against former Houston Police Officer Gerald Goines at his detention hearing.

Goines is one of three individuals facing federal charges in connection with the botched drug raid at 7815 Harding Street. Police officers shot and killed the homeowners, Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle.

After hours of testimony, the federal judge was unable to decide at the end of the hearing whether Goines should remain in custody or released on bond. She stated she would review the exhibits presented by both parties again before deciding.

Prosecutors did not speak with reporters after the hearing. In court, their witness was a Special Agent with the FBI and they painted a picture of Goines as a habitual liar.

They said investigators used cell phone tracking to determine Goines had never been to 7815 Harding street the day before the raid as he had stated in an affidavit.

Goines’ attorney, Nicole DeBorde, brought five character witnesses to give testimony. One of them was Elyse Lanier, the widow of former Houston Mayor Bob Lanier. She stated Goines had worked for her family for decades.



“I testified to the fact that I think Gerald is a very honest man of great integrity. He’s a gentle giant,” Lanier told reporters outside the federal courthouse after Friday’s hearing.



She told the judge she was sure Goines is not a flight risk or danger to the public.

“The idea of him staying here in custody -- he should not be. He works for my whole family. We love him. We support him. We are here with him,” she added.



Lanier also was upset about the allegations of Goines having an inappropriate relationship with a confidential informant.



“This almost doesn’t make any sense -- where they kept talking about sex. I just thought it was so sensationalized. And, Gerald is an honest person,” she stated.

Deborde questioned the credibility of the confidential informants and argued for the need for a no knock warrant given the danger Goines thought he faced from possible heroin dealers. She also focused her time on questioning validity of interviews investigators conducted while Goines was on strong pain killers

“It’s clear that the statements that were made were made while [Goines] was in the hospital medicated and in an enormous amount of pain after being shot in the face,” DeBorde said.

Prosecutors argued DeBorde was with Goines during the interviews in question and they were taped.

Goines has pleaded not guilty to the counts against him. Jury selection expected to take place in January.