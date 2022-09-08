Off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Deputy accidentally shoots himself inside his Magnolia home

article

An investigation is now underway after an off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy shot himself in his home in Magnolia, officials said.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to a welfare check in the 22000 block of Linden Lane around 7:15 p.m.

Deputies learned the off-duty deputy was shot in the chest and was able to contact emergency services to report the incident.

The off-duty deputy was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.