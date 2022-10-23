article

An off-duty deputy was involved in a shooting in Montgomery County.

Reports say that around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, an off-duty constable deputy saw a silver Chevrolet Silverado driving down Roman Forest Blvd. fail to stay in a single lane. The constable deputy suspected the driver was intoxicated and called the Montgomery County dispatch, so they could have an on-duty unit stop the vehicle to investigate.

The deputy continued to follow the car and then saw the driver hold out a gun and start firing shots in their direction. Out of safety, the deputy stopped following the driver.

Officials say the Roman Forest Police Department and Patton Village Police Department investigated the incident and recovered multiple shell casings on Galaxy Blvd.

(Photo Courtesy of Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

Investigators say they were able to identify 21-year-old Martin Chavez-Fierros as the driver of the vehicle at the time. They located the car in the Kings Colony neighborhood and eventually arrested Chavez-Fierros. Reports say they also recovered the gun.

Chavez-Fierros was charged with a third-degree felony for Deadly Conduct and is currently in Montgomery County Jail.