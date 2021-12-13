North side business that falsely promises good paying forklift operator jobs for a price is at it again

"The pay rate was something I was looking for, and also it’s something I have experience in," said jobseeker Calvin.



An e-mail Calvin got pretty much stated he can be a forklift operator for IKEA.

"I would have to do the orientation, and after the orientation, I would be guaranteed a job with IKEA," Calvin said.



But first Calvin had to go to Southwest Forklift Houston to get this so-called permit to operate a forklift.



The first time we came to the office on West Hardy was November 10. At that time they were charging jobseekers $80, telling them they were guaranteed a job at a Walmart distribution center as a forklift operator.

Instead of answering our questions, the woman inside ran to another room and closed the door.



Walmart denied any involvement with the company then, and now IKEA told us the same thing.



In a statement, IKEA tells us, "This is not a legitimate IKEA job post nor partners of ours, and we are taking the necessary actions to remove this posting and reduce the impact of future recruitment fraud."

When we showed up on Monday, the employee inside locked us out. After yelling through the door, I called her on the phone. She denied any involvement.



"What do you mean you have nothing to do with it? You’re in there right now, you are taking people's money for what appears to be a bogus forklift permit," we questioned over the phone.

Some jobseekers are losing as much as $150.



"At that time, I wasn’t able to pay the $150," said Calvin. "I’m so glad I didn’t have the money, I probably would have paid the $150, just to get certified in everything."



The Harris County Sheriffs Office tells us federal officials are investigating this matter and sheriffs' deputies are still actively taking cases from people that were misled.