Pearland police searching for missing 7-year-old girl with autism

The Brief 7-year-old Skylar was reported missing in Pearland. Police are searching in the Shadow Creek Ranch neighborhood. The girl is reportedly autistic and nonverbal.



Pearland police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 7-year-old girl who is autistic and nonverbal.

Officers are searching near 2000 Sunset Springs Drive in Pearland for Skylar. The area is on the far west side of the Shadow Creek Ranch neighborhood.

She was last seen wearing a tie-dye dress shortly before 10 a.m.

What you can do:

If you see her or have any information, please contact the Pearland Police Department immediately at (281)997-4100.