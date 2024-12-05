The Brief The nonprofit organization HOME is sending care packages filled with snacks, hygiene products, games, and handwritten letters to U.S. military personnel stationed overseas. HOME's commitment extends beyond the holiday season, with continuous efforts to provide support and encouragement to troops throughout the year. The organization is seeking donations and volunteers to help pack care packages and ensure that military personnel feel appreciated and connected to their homeland.



As the Christmas holiday approaches, a nonprofit organization is working to bring holiday cheer to active-duty military members stationed overseas.

Help Our Military Endure (HOME), a nonprofit organization, has been sending care packages to U.S. military personnel for 23 years, Trudy Duhon, President and CEO, said. These packages include snacks, hygiene products, games, and handwritten letters.

"We are their family and people ask us all the time ‘who do you have in the military?’ and I say ‘no one and all of them’. Because we are their family that bring them these items because they don’t know we’re coming," Duhon said.

Despite rising postage costs and a shrinking budget, HOME continues to send these tokens of appreciation.

According to Duhon, the support doesn’t end with the holiday season.

"After Christmas, they feel like they’re lost. No, we continue to do this all year long," she said, highlighting the organization's year-round commitment as long as resources allow.

HOME is seeking donations and volunteers for packing events, with a push for community involvement through the end of the week.

Duhon expressed a bittersweet sentiment about the work.

"I’m happy, but it makes me sad, because I wish we didn’t have to do it, but all our men and women will never be home. They’re all around the world," she said.

The feedback HOME receives, including thank-you cards, memorabilia, and photos from service members, reaffirms the importance of their efforts.

"Thank you. Thank you for what they’re doing. They’re away from home. They can’t smell it. They can’t see it. They can’t taste it," Duhon said.

For those looking to help, donations and volunteer information can be found on the organization's website.