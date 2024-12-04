The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released a list of more than 100 teachers under investigation and suspected of fraudulent teacher certification practices. This action follows a recent scandal involving a large-scale cheating scheme in Harris County.

Back in October, it was announced by Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg that five people would face felony charges after being accused of orchestrating an illegal cheating scheme that granted unearned certifications to hundreds of Texas teachers. All five of those defendants face two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Among the local districts under scrutiny are 16 Houston ISD teachers, three Cypress-Fairbanks ISD teachers, four Fort Bend ISD teachers, two Katy ISD teachers, and one Pearland ISD teacher. There are also teachers from Alvin ISD, Conroe, Galena Park, and the Harris County Department of Education named on the TEA list.

Three educators on the list are included in the five people announced to have already been charged in the scheme back in October. They are Vincent Grayson, Nicholas Newston, and LaShonda Roberts.

Gray, the alleged mastermind, and the head boys basketball coach at Booker T. Washington High School, is charged with organized criminal activity. He’s alleged to have made $1,090,000 off of the scheme.

List of educators under investigation

The full list of educators is below, organized by district. It should be noted, this does not mean the educator is currently employed at that specific district. The TEA specified the information is based off the latest information about their employment at the end of the 22-23 or 23-24 school year.

Allen ISD

Williams, Jeremiah

Alvin ISD

Collins, Jefferson

Edwards, Nehandra

Garrett, Michael

Manning, Brandon

White, Daphney

Arlington ISD

Bragg, Shayla

Martin, Money

Versey, Jordan

Beaumont ISD

Nolan, Tristan

Wright, Tanisha

Cedar Hill ISD

Spivey, Terrion

Chapel Hill ISD

Raymond, Roald

Conroe ISD

Selvage, Perry

Crowley ISD

Green, Dnarius

Haliburton, Janesha

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD

Green, Arthur

Hampton, Rodney

Valenzuela, Yamille

Whiting, Cathy

Dallas ISD

Din, Jeremiah

Goss, Jason

Heath, Janea

Mauldin, Antonio

Primas, Nyzhe

Rogers, Jordan

Spillman, Tahj

Thornton, Cairo

Washington, Thomas

DeSoto ISD

Malone, Germia

Duncanville ISD

Hill, Charles Preston

Jones, Taneadra

Key, Simone

Luster, Jeffrey

Mayes, Keisha

Moore, LaToya

Samuels, Gabriel

Tribble Jr, Alford (This person is also being investigated for an inappropriate student-teacher relationship.)

Eagle Mt-Saginaw ISD

Mallet, Dayon

Everman ISD

Hendrix, Caleb

Fort Bend ISD

Brown, April

Cook, Vivian

Durley, Aaron

Thomas, Tavares

Fort Worth ISD

Bowman-Smith, Destiny

Hogan, Hanna

Reagor, Dominique

Regan-Waterford, Sheba

Vaughn, Reuben

Galena Park ISD

Mack, Johnnie

Garland ISD

Kelly, Antorio

Hardin-Jefferson ISD

Sneed, Omar

Harris Dept of Education

Gray, Xavier

Houston ISD

Galloway, Fred

Grant, Ernest

Grayson, Vincent

Harris, Alexcia

Henderson, Gerrod

Hill, Jerome

Johnson, Tiffany

Kendricks, Danyelle

Lockett, Arthur

Newton, Nicholas

Peterson, Charles

Politte, Mark

Roberts, LaShonda

Session, Latisha

Westbrooks, Earl

International Leadership

Williams, Kawonda

Irving ISD

Cooks, Markel

Ford, Karrington

Katy ISD

Agyei, Kwabena

McAfee, Calandra

Lancaster ISD

Douglas, Corey

Spears, Darrea

Linden-Kildare CISD

Clark, Randel

Madisonville ISD

Robinson, Nikia

Mansfield ISD

Adams, Xavier

Osborne, Shameika

Mesquite ISD

Baxter, Marion

Virgil, Chason

Mineral Wells ISD

Luster, Taylor

New Boston ISD

Brewer, Billy

Palestine ISD

Hargers, Brandon

Pearland ISD

Oglesby, Toye

Port Arthur ISD

Callihan, Armani

Decuir, Tieranny

Green-Allison, Charlotte

Johnson, Quintin

Nelson, Edwin

Princeton ISD

Dillard, Jakari

Santos, Isaiah

Red Oak ISD

White, JaQuan

Richardson ISD

Crawford, Dwain

Hollins, Devan

Spring Branch ISD

Glass-Hammond, Autumn

Spring ISD

Allah, Mecca

Dawson, Allison

Finney, Sterling

Temple ISD

Ortiz, Jazzmen

Waxahachie ISD

Beal, Jermaine

Swift, Marcus

HISD released this statement to FOX 26 on Wednesday:

HISD has a rigorous approach to recruiting, hiring, training, and supporting educators so that all our students get the education they deserve. It is a shame that a small handful of individuals, out of HISD's more than ten thousand dedicated teachers, allegedly tried to cheat the system and Houston’s students. All of the individuals have been relieved of their duties and reassigned pending the outcome of the state’s investigation.

