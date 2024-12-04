More than 100 Texas educators being investigated in certification cheating scheme
Texas - The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released a list of more than 100 teachers under investigation and suspected of fraudulent teacher certification practices. This action follows a recent scandal involving a large-scale cheating scheme in Harris County.
Back in October, it was announced by Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg that five people would face felony charges after being accused of orchestrating an illegal cheating scheme that granted unearned certifications to hundreds of Texas teachers. All five of those defendants face two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity.
ORIGINAL STORY: Harris County crime: Felony charges filed in massive teacher certification cheating scheme
Among the local districts under scrutiny are 16 Houston ISD teachers, three Cypress-Fairbanks ISD teachers, four Fort Bend ISD teachers, two Katy ISD teachers, and one Pearland ISD teacher. There are also teachers from Alvin ISD, Conroe, Galena Park, and the Harris County Department of Education named on the TEA list.
Three educators on the list are included in the five people announced to have already been charged in the scheme back in October. They are Vincent Grayson, Nicholas Newston, and LaShonda Roberts.
RELATED: Texas teacher certification cheating scheme: Bond set for 4 Houston ISD employees
Gray, the alleged mastermind, and the head boys basketball coach at Booker T. Washington High School, is charged with organized criminal activity. He’s alleged to have made $1,090,000 off of the scheme.
List of educators under investigation
The full list of educators is below, organized by district. It should be noted, this does not mean the educator is currently employed at that specific district. The TEA specified the information is based off the latest information about their employment at the end of the 22-23 or 23-24 school year.
Allen ISD
- Williams, Jeremiah
Alvin ISD
- Collins, Jefferson
- Edwards, Nehandra
- Garrett, Michael
- Manning, Brandon
- White, Daphney
Arlington ISD
- Bragg, Shayla
- Martin, Money
- Versey, Jordan
Beaumont ISD
- Nolan, Tristan
- Wright, Tanisha
Cedar Hill ISD
- Spivey, Terrion
Chapel Hill ISD
- Raymond, Roald
Conroe ISD
- Selvage, Perry
Crowley ISD
- Green, Dnarius
- Haliburton, Janesha
Cypress-Fairbanks ISD
- Green, Arthur
- Hampton, Rodney
- Valenzuela, Yamille
- Whiting, Cathy
Dallas ISD
- Din, Jeremiah
- Goss, Jason
- Heath, Janea
- Mauldin, Antonio
- Primas, Nyzhe
- Rogers, Jordan
- Spillman, Tahj
- Thornton, Cairo
- Washington, Thomas
DeSoto ISD
- Malone, Germia
Duncanville ISD
- Hill, Charles Preston
- Jones, Taneadra
- Key, Simone
- Luster, Jeffrey
- Mayes, Keisha
- Moore, LaToya
- Samuels, Gabriel
- Tribble Jr, Alford (This person is also being investigated for an inappropriate student-teacher relationship.)
Eagle Mt-Saginaw ISD
- Mallet, Dayon
Everman ISD
- Hendrix, Caleb
Fort Bend ISD
- Brown, April
- Cook, Vivian
- Durley, Aaron
- Thomas, Tavares
Fort Worth ISD
- Bowman-Smith, Destiny
- Hogan, Hanna
- Reagor, Dominique
- Regan-Waterford, Sheba
- Vaughn, Reuben
Galena Park ISD
- Mack, Johnnie
Garland ISD
- Kelly, Antorio
Hardin-Jefferson ISD
- Sneed, Omar
Harris Dept of Education
- Gray, Xavier
Houston ISD
- Galloway, Fred
- Grant, Ernest
- Grayson, Vincent
- Harris, Alexcia
- Henderson, Gerrod
- Hill, Jerome
- Johnson, Tiffany
- Kendricks, Danyelle
- Lockett, Arthur
- Newton, Nicholas
- Peterson, Charles
- Politte, Mark
- Roberts, LaShonda
- Session, Latisha
- Westbrooks, Earl
International Leadership
- Williams, Kawonda
Irving ISD
- Cooks, Markel
- Ford, Karrington
Katy ISD
- Agyei, Kwabena
- McAfee, Calandra
Lancaster ISD
- Douglas, Corey
- Spears, Darrea
Linden-Kildare CISD
- Clark, Randel
Madisonville ISD
- Robinson, Nikia
Mansfield ISD
- Adams, Xavier
- Osborne, Shameika
Mesquite ISD
- Baxter, Marion
- Virgil, Chason
Mineral Wells ISD
- Luster, Taylor
New Boston ISD
- Brewer, Billy
Palestine ISD
- Hargers, Brandon
Pearland ISD
- Oglesby, Toye
Port Arthur ISD
- Callihan, Armani
- Decuir, Tieranny
- Green-Allison, Charlotte
- Johnson, Quintin
- Nelson, Edwin
Princeton ISD
- Dillard, Jakari
- Santos, Isaiah
Red Oak ISD
- White, JaQuan
Richardson ISD
- Crawford, Dwain
- Hollins, Devan
Spring Branch ISD
- Glass-Hammond, Autumn
Spring ISD
- Allah, Mecca
- Dawson, Allison
- Finney, Sterling
Temple ISD
- Ortiz, Jazzmen
Waxahachie ISD
- Beal, Jermaine
- Swift, Marcus
HISD released this statement to FOX 26 on Wednesday:
HISD has a rigorous approach to recruiting, hiring, training, and supporting educators so that all our students get the education they deserve. It is a shame that a small handful of individuals, out of HISD's more than ten thousand dedicated teachers, allegedly tried to cheat the system and Houston’s students. All of the individuals have been relieved of their duties and reassigned pending the outcome of the state’s investigation.
Who are the five Houston ISD educators already facing charges?
- Vincent Grayson, 57: Head boys basketball coach at Booker T. Washington High School in Houston ISD. Grayson is charged as the organizer of the cheating operation. He’s alleged to have made $1,090,000 off of the scheme.
- Tywana Gilford Mason, 51: Former director and VA certifying official at the Houston Training and Education Center. Mason allegedly used her position as a test proctor to keep the proxy scheme hidden. She’s alleged to have made $125,000 off the scheme. Records indicate Gilford Mason was prosecuted for Bribery in the early 2000’s.
- Nicholas Newton, 35: Assistant principal at Booker T. Washington High School. Newton is accused of participating in the scheme by acting as a proxy test-taker. He’s alleged to have made $188,000 off the scheme by taking 430 tests.
- Darian Nikole Wilhite, 22: A proctor at TACTIX who allegedly accepted bribes to enable Newton's actions as a testing proxy. It’s alleged he accepted $250 each time he allowed the testing to take place under his watch.
- LaShonda Roberts, 39: Assistant principal at Yates High School. Roberts is accused of recruiting nearly 100 teachers to take part in the cheating scheme. She’s alleged to have charged each teacher she recruited, some cases ‘in excess of $1,000’.