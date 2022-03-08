Nomination vote for Harris County Sheriff to lead ICE on hold following domestic abuse allegations

article

The nomination of Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to lead ICE, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, is now on hold.

The committee overseeing his nomination is delaying a vote after allegations of domestic abuse were raised by a Republican senator.

The alleged abuse was said to have occurred several years ago.

The unsubstantiated claims surfaced in an affidavit that was filed in an unrelated case last summer.

Both Gonzalez and his wife have continuously denied the incident ever happened and reportedly reconciled. No charges were ever filed.