President Biden to nominate Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez for ICE director

President Joe Biden will nominate Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to serve as Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the White House confirms.

On Tuesday, President Biden announced his intent to nominate Sheriff Gonzalez and 10 other individuals to serve in national security positions.

Sheriff Gonzalez leads the largest sheriff’s office in Texas and the third-largest in the U.S. He was elected sheriff in 2016 and was elected for a second term in 2020.

Previously, Sheriff Gonzalez served 18 years with the Houston Police Department and then retired in 2009 to serve three terms with Houston City Council. He served as Vice Mayor Pro-Tem in 2010 and was appointed Mayor Pro-Tem in 2012.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Houston Downtown, and a master’s degree from the University of St. Thomas.

Following the announcement, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo wrote on Twitter, "Congrats to my friend Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on being nominated to run Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the Biden Administration. I'll be sad for him to leave us, but President Biden will gain a compassionate, thoughtful and courageous leader."