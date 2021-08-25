New program in Houston offers up to $150 for getting vaccinated against COVID-19

article

Those who get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Houston could receive up to $150 in gift cards.

Houston City Council approved the new incentive program in a 15-2 vote on Wednesday.

Beginning Thursday, those receiving their first dose at eligible Houston Health Department sites will receive a $100 gift card. Those who get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will get a $50 gift card with their second dose.

To qualify for the second dose incentive, people must have received their first dose on or after August 2, 2021, at an eligible health department site and complete the series within 42 days.

Additional doses and booster shots do not qualify for the incentive. Participants will have to sign a sworn declaration affirming they are eligible for the program.

Getting vaccinated is free and does not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance. Minors will need parental consent forms.

According to the health department, the new incentive program will be funded by $3.125 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and will provide $150 worth of gift cards to 20,000 people who get fully vaccinated.

Those receiving the first dose will get a Mastercard gift card that can be redeemed anywhere that accepts Mastercard. Mastercard gift cards will also be given to some receiving their second dose, but some may receive gift cards to Walmart, Target, Old Navy, Ross, Amazon, Shell, Walgreens, or METRO.

Click here to see a list of eligible vaccination sites.

Harris County recently launched a similar incentive program. The county program provides $100 cash cards when participants get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

