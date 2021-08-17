$100 incentive for those getting 1st COVID-19 vaccine at Harris Co. Public Health site

Residents who get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from a Harris County Public Health site before August 31 will receive $100.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the incentive program on Tuesday and said it goes into effect immediately.

RELATED: Surge in new COVID-19 cases amid delta spread 'going very steeply upward'

"The Delta very continues to spread like wildfire throughout Harris County. It is straining our hospital system. It’s hospitalizing a record number of children, including those without underlying conditions. And it's harming our unvaccinated population in almost all cases," Judge Hidalgo says.

HCPH says fully vaccinated people have the greatest protection against the Delta variant.

"We have the power to put this crisis to rest within two to four weeks if each person who does not have the vaccine steps up right now," Judge Hidalgo said. "We need to close the gap in the vaccinated in Harris County. This is achievable. We can absolutely do this. Over 65% of the eligible population has at least one shot. What are you waiting for? This is in your hands," Judge Hidalgo said.

RELATED: Patients sometimes waiting hours for care at Houston hospital emergency rooms overwhelmed by COVID-19

Vaccines are free at HCPH sites. A list of vaccination sites and the vaccines they offer can be found by clicking here.

In order to get the $100 cash card, residents will need to sign a waiver before getting the vaccine and remain in the post-vaccination waitIing area for the 15 to 30 minutes recommended.

Appointments are not required, but they can be made by going to vacstrac.hctx.net or calling 832-927-8787. Face masks are required at vaccination sites.

For those ages 12-17, a parent must accompany their child to be vaccinated, or the child must bring a consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Children in this age group are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

Advertisement

RELATED: Harris Co. students could win $5K scholarship for getting COVID-19 vaccine