Harris Co. students could win $5K scholarship for getting COVID-19 vaccine

Eligible Harris County students could win a $5,000 scholarship if they get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Thursday morning, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the new vaccine incentive scholarship raffle.

To be eligible, the student must be a Harris County resident under the age of 18 at the time of the initial dose. They must have received at least the first dose of the vaccine from any Harris County Public Health vaccination site at any point before the raffle drawing.

Currently, everyone age 12 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.

Through a raffle, the program will award scholarships of $5,000 to help current or future students pay for tuition, room-and-board, and books to any community college, public college or university in Texas.

Drawings for contest winners will be conducted weekly for at least 10 weeks. The first drawing is on June 10, 2021.

Citizenship status is not checked or required.

To enter the program, register for your appointment online or sign up by calling the HCPH COVID Hotline at 832-927-8787.

For more information on the scholarship program, click here.

