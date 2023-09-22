The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting involving a Houston police officer. The shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20.

According to police, they located a 26-year-old man wanted in a capital murder investigation at a park near 2615 South Calumet Street.

Police say the suspect refused to listen to any commands and ran away. While running away, police say the man pulled out a gun and fired it towards officers.

Police officers also shot at the suspect while chasing him on foot. The suspect managed to run into the backyard of the home located at 2615 South Calumet Street where officers shot him multiple times, killing him on the scene.

The identity of the suspect is unknown, police say the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is still verifying.

According to police, the deputies and state troopers who discharged their weapons were not injured.

The Special Investigations Unit, District Attorney's Office, and Harris County Sheriff's Office will be conducting an investigation.

