A search is underway for several people who fled after a traffic stop in Waller County, the sheriff’s office says.

Authorities say the incident began as a routine traffic stop at I-10 E and FM 1489 around 10 a.m. Friday.

The Waller County Sheriffs Office is searching for several suspects.

According to the sheriff’s office, seven suspects bailed out of the vehicle, and they are still searching for three of them.

Authorities are using drones, Grimes County Pack Dogs and horses in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.