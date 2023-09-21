The Bellaire Police Department has arrested a man suspected of attempted abduction on Thursday morning.

At 8:02 a.m., police responded to calls about a man chasing a woman on the 5100 block of Grand Lake.

According to Bellaire officers, they received multiple calls about attempted abduction throughout Bellaire.

While officers were searching for the suspect from the Grand Lake incident, a second call came in at 8:10 a.m.

Amar Bakouda

The second call mirrored the previous one, with reports of a man involved in an altercation with a female in the 5300 block of Evergreen Street.

During a traffic stop at 8:11 a.m., police located Barkouda in a beige Toyota Camry.

Officials say Barkouda is suspected in a Houston Police investigation from a similar call on Sep. 19 on the 5300 block of Jessamine, and a Bellaire Police investigation from Sep. 20 on the 5100 block of Chestnut.

According to the Bellaire Police Chief Onesimo Lopez, the department received six calls over both Wednesday and Thursday in regard to the incident related to Barkouda.

Amar is currently on bond for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officials say the timely response of Bellaire law enforcement officers and the Traffic Unit ultimately led to the arrest of Barkouda, who could be connected to multiple incidents.

Due to the alarming number of distress calls and the concerning nature of these incidents, the Bellaire Police Department is making an earnest appeal to potential victims or witnesses who may recognize Amar Barkouda as the same individual involved in other unreported cases.

Residents are strongly encouraged to reach out to law enforcement authorities for their assistance and cooperation in ongoing investigations. The Bellaire Police Department can be reached at 713-668-0487, and the Houston Police Department can be contacted at 713-884-3131.