The Houston Police Department is asking the public to help identify the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery on Sept. 10.

Police say two unidentified men entered a general store located in the 8400 block of Fondren around 10:30 a.m.

SUGGESTED: Houston robbery: 3 wanted for holding clerk at gunpoint after attempted underage beer purchase

The surveillance footage provided by HPD shows one of the men pulled out a machete while the second man pulled out an assault rifle.

Both suspects then demanded the money from the cash register, officials said.

MORE STORIES: Houston manhunt: Masked man robs corner store on Emancipation Avenue at gun point

According to HPD, the clerk was unable to open the cash register, so the suspects decided to steal cookies instead before leaving the store in an unknown direction.

Both suspects were described as Hispanic males by authorities. One was wearing a black pullover and light-colored shorts and used a machete. The second man wore a camo pullover with black shorts and used an assault rifle.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The Houston Police are seeking any information or assistance that could lead to the identification and arrest of these individuals. The arrest of any felony suspects may make tipsters eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000. For those who wish to remain anonymous while being considered for a cash payment, Crime Stoppers of Houston can be reached directly at 713-222-TIPS.