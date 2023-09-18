The Houston Police Department is seeking the public's help to catch a man accused of robbing a convenience store on July 4.

According to a surveillance video released by police, a masked man entered a store in the 2000 Block of Emancipation Avenue, around 6:00 a.m. Police say the man pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the register.

SUGGESTED: Houston robbery: 3 wanted for holding clerk at gunpoint after attempted underage beer purchase

The suspected robber is described as a Hispanic male around 5'5" to 5'7 in height, weighing 150 to 180 pounds. He also was last seen wearing a dark pullover with blue jeans.

Police are asking you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. You can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

As a reminder, information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!