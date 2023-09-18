The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division is seeking help to identify three men connected to an aggravated robbery that took place on Sept. 11.

Police say the three unidentified men entered a convenience store located in the 6100 block of Wallisville around 5:30 a.m.

When the males attempted to purchase beer, the clerk turned them away for being too young. After leaving the store, the men re-entered and one of them was armed with a handgun. While one man pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register, the second man walked over to the cooler and removed several cases of beer.

The three men fled the location in an older Chevrolet Tahoe.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 3 underage suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery

According to HPD, all three suspects were identified as Hispanic males. They were also wearing:

Suspect #1: A red and white shirt and dark pants.

Suspect #2: A red hoodie, dark shorts, and white shoes.

Suspect #3: A dark-colored Nike pullover and dark pants.

The Houston Police are urgently seeking any information or assistance that could lead to the identification and arrest of these individuals. The arrest of any felony suspects may make tipsters eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000. For those who wish to remain anonymous while being considered for a cash payment, Crime Stoppers of Houston can be reached directly at 713-222-TIPS.