Border Patrol data shows 74% drop in illegal Big Bend border crossings since 2023
TEXAS - The U.S. Border Patrol’s Big Bend Sector says illegal border crossings in the region have fallen sharply in the past two years, which is a decline officials attribute to stricter enforcement policies and expanded surveillance technology.
Big Bend Sector border statistics
What we know:
The Big Bend Sector covers 517 miles of the U.S.–Mexico border, roughly a quarter of the entire Southwest border.
The sector reported 3,096 apprehensions for illegal crossings in Fiscal Year 2025, down 74% from the 11,823 recorded in FY 2023, according to data released on Friday. Border Patrol officials said the reduction reflects a strategy that pairs personnel with new technology and infrastructure. The agency cited expanded Title 8 enforcement, the end of "catch and release" policies, and the deployment of 55 autonomous surveillance towers as key factors aiding detection and deterrence.
What they're saying:
"The decrease in illegal entries is a testament to strong border policy, as well as the tireless efforts of our agents, support personnel, and partners like the Department of War and Texas Military Department," Chief Patrol Agent Lloyd M. Easterling said in a statement. He praised agents for operating "with great skill while operating in some of the most rugged terrain in the country."
What's next:
The agency said it will continue efforts to disrupt smuggling networks tied to Mexican drug cartels and maintain what it described as improved operational control of the border.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.