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Missouri City crash involving Amtrak train, 18-wheeler

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Updated  March 17, 2026 1:08pm CDT
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FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • An 18-wheeler and an Amtrak train were involved in a crash in Missouri City.
    • One hundred passengers were on the train. Two were treated at the scene.
    • The passengers will be bused to another Amtrak station.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - An Amtrak train carrying 100 passengers and an 18-wheeler were involved in a crash on Tuesday.

What we know:

The crash occurred at US 90 and Cravens Road around 11 a.m.

According to Missouri City Fire and Rescue, 100 passengers were on the train. Two were treated at the scene, and no one was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

It’s also unclear at this time how the crash occurred.

RAW: Amtrak train, 18-wheeler involved in Missouri City, Texas crash

RAW: Amtrak train, 18-wheeler involved in Missouri City, Texas crash

Missouri City officials say an Amtrak train and an 18-wheeler were involved in a crash on Tuesday.

What's next:

Officials say the train passengers will be transported by METRO bus to an Amtrak station to continue their trip.

HAZMAT is at the scene for a fuel spill and debris clean up. Crews are expected to be at the scene for a few more hours.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the City of Missouri City and Missouri City Fire and Rescue.

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