Spring Branch ISD board votes to close Northbrook Middle School

The Brief Spring Branch ISD Board of Trustees voted 7 to 0 to close Northbrook Middle School during Monday night's workshop meeting. Many parents, community members and advocates spoke out against the closure ahead of the vote. District leaders have cited budget challenges, limited resources and declining enrollment.



The future of Northbrook Middle School has officially been decided.

Northbrook Middle School closing following unanimous vote

What we know:

On Monday night, the Board of Trustees for Spring Branch Independent School District voted 7-0 to close Northbrook Middle School in the 2026-27 school year, which includes related boundary adjustments.

The vote came during a workshop meeting held at the district’s administrative building where several community members protested outside ahead of the vote.

Many parents and community advocates who have been fighting to keep the school open said the decision was disappointing, though not surprising.

Several parents and community members shared their concerns during public comment, pleading to save the school.

Under the approved plan, current Northbrook Middle School students will be rezoned to attend Spring Oaks, Spring Woods, or Landrum Middle School based on where they live.

District leaders said the closure is tied to several challenges, including declining enrollment, limited resources, and a budget deficit.

According to district officials, Northbrook Middle School is operating at roughly 50% capacity with about 450 students. The district is also facing a projected $24 million budget shortfall for the next school year.

Leaders said resources are currently spread thin across four middle school campuses, and consolidating schools would allow the district to maximize resources.

District officials also addressed concerns about employees and transportation. Leaders said all Northbrook employees will remain on the payroll and will be reassigned to other campuses within the district.

The district added that transportation will be provided for all students. Families are also expected to have opportunities to visit their child’s new school before the end of the school year.