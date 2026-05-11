Houston officials detail transportation, security, infrastructure plans ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

The Brief Houston leaders outlined transportation, safety and infrastructure plans ahead of the FIFA World Cup. METRO will expand rail and Park & Ride service and launch a direct airport-to-downtown route. Officials say nearly $80 million in federal funding is going toward security operations and anti-drone technology.



Houston leaders spent nearly two hours Monday outlining how the city plans to handle transportation, security, infrastructure and FanFest operations ahead of the FIFA World Cup next month.

Officials repeatedly said preparations are entering the final phase as Houston gets ready to host seven matches over 21 days, along with a 39-day FanFest in EaDo.

City leaders estimate the tournament could bring a $1.5 billion economic impact to the Houston region.

Getting around:

Transportation was one of the largest focuses during the briefing, with officials acknowledging Houston’s traffic challenges while laying out plans to move hundreds of thousands of visitors throughout the city.

METRO announced a new "Metro 500" airport-to-downtown route that will provide direct service from both Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports every 30 minutes during the tournament.

"This route will have comfortable coach buses departing every 30 minutes, seven days a week," METRO Chair Elizabeth Brock said during the briefing.

METRO leaders also announced Red Line trains will run every six minutes, Green and Purple lines will run every 12 minutes, expanded Park & Ride service will operate nights and weekends, and no surge pricing will be implemented during the tournament.

Officials say enhanced Park & Ride service will begin June 4 and continue through July 11 — including weekend service that does not currently exist.

METRO officials also said the goal is to encourage both visitors and Houstonians to avoid driving during the tournament.

"We all know how traffic is already," Brock said.

Airport plans:

Houston Airport System officials said Houston is preparing not only for visitors flying into the city, but also travelers connecting through Houston to other host cities and Mexico.

Airport leaders say eight additional TSA screening lanes will open, expanded ride share zones are being added, Wi-Fi is being upgraded in pickup areas, airport websites now translate into more than 200 languages, and the goal is to move travelers through customs in under 30 minutes.

Officials also announced international-style activations throughout the airports, including viewing screens, gaming stations, DJs and fan experiences.

Houston Airport System Director Jim Szczesny called the upcoming Argentina vs. Honduras match at Kyle Field on June 6 a "practice run" ahead of the World Cup.

Security plan:

Security planning was another major topic during the meeting.

Officials say two federal grants totaling nearly $80 million are being used for law enforcement operations, emergency response, anti-drone technology, medical equipment and security hardening measures.

The city says local, state and federal agencies have spent nearly two years preparing security plans ahead of the tournament.

"Safety and security during the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston is our number one priority," Chief Safety and Security Officer Tommy Calabro said.

Officials say visitors can expect a visible law enforcement presence at airports, transit stations, FanFest, hotels, stadiums and downtown corridors.

Calabro said plans also include SWAT teams, bomb squads, K9 units and specialized response groups.

METRO safety tech:

METRO police leaders also demonstrated new handheld translation technology officers can use to communicate with visitors in more than 50 languages.

"We have the ability to immediately translate and understand over 50 languages," one METRO Police official said during the demonstration.

Officials say upgraded camera systems, new mobile substations and additional monitoring capabilities are also being added throughout the METRO system.

More than 400 METRO employees are volunteering as ambassadors during the tournament to help with directions, fares and customer service across stations and platforms.

Downtown upgrades:

Downtown Houston organizations also outlined infrastructure improvements planned before the tournament begins.

Projects include 150 miles of resurfaced roads, nearly 30 miles of improved sidewalks, 120 blocks of roadway repairs downtown, new pedestrian corridors, cooling stations and shaded walkways.

Officials say one major project — dubbed "Via Football" — is designed to guide fans between downtown and FanFest in EaDo.

The corridor will include shade structures, water stations, cooling areas, wayfinding signage and pedestrian guidance.

Downtown Houston+ officials say some shaded areas are designed to lower sidewalk temperatures by up to 10 degrees during Houston’s summer heat.

A ribbon cutting for downtown’s updated Main Street corridor is scheduled for May 30.

FanFest details:

Houston’s FIFA FanFest will operate throughout the entire tournament in EaDo near Shell Energy Stadium.

Officials say the event will include nine giant viewing screens, live entertainment, food vendors, cultural activations, a synthetic turf soccer field, beer gardens, air-conditioned spaces and VIP experiences.

Organizers say visitors will go through security screenings similar to those used at stadiums.

The site will also include drone mitigation technology, private security, law enforcement patrols, four cooling stations, free water stations and a full-scale medical clinic with physicians and nurses onsite.

Officials are encouraging visitors to use the METRO Purple Line to reach FanFest.

Street closures in the area are expected throughout portions of June and July.

What's next:

More "Know Before You Go" information — including maps, bag policies and transportation details — is expected in the coming weeks.

Houston’s first World Cup match is scheduled for June 14.