2 defendants in Harris County capital murder cases go missing after being released on bond

The Brief Two men previously charged with serious violent crimes, including capital murder, are now fugitives after being released on bond and failing to appear in court. 24-year-old Felipe Ortuno was free from jail on multiple bonds for capital murder, aggravated kidnapping, sexual assault of a child, and injury to a child. Jacorey Randolph was one of three teens charged with capital murder in the death of a 15-year-old.



Two men previously charged with serious violent crimes, including capital murder, are now fugitives after being released on bond and failing to appear in court.

Missed court appearances leave two bonded defendants wanted in separate cases

What we know:

24-year-old Felipe Ortuno was free from jail on multiple bonds for capital murder, aggravated kidnapping, sexual assault of a child, and injury to a child.

In 2024, the Harris County DA's Office asked 263rd court Judge Melissa Morris to revoke Ortuno's bond and put him in jail. Why?

According to court documents, he violated his bond conditions by drinking alcohol, using drugs, and going to Las Vegas to see a fight.

He also picked up new criminal charges in Fort Bend County and was on bond there as well.

When Ortuno appeared in Morris's court on March 18, 2025, he was wanted for bond forfeiture in Fort Bend County. Apparently no one in the court knew that.

Ortuno wasn't arrested and he walked out.

Two months later, he failed to appear in the 263rd and is now a wanted fugitive.

Felipe Ortuno (left) and Jacorey Randolph (right)

In 2018, Jacorey Randolph was one of three teens charged with capital murder in the death of a 15-year-old.

He's been free on a $50,000 bond.

In 2023, Randolph plead guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated robbery.

230th Judge Chris Morton allowed Randolph to remain on bond while awaiting sentencing.

He failed to return to court in June 2023 and has been wanted ever since.