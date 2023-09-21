Houston police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect who is charged in the deadly shooting of another teen in July.

Police say Mykel White, 17, is charged with murder and remains at-large. Authorities believe he may be in St. Louis, Missouri.

Salomon Pleitez, 17, was killed in the 1900 block of Westmead Drive on July 25. According to HPD, officers responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle call at an apartment complex and found Pleitez unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Charger. He had been shot, and paramedics pronounced him dead.

Police say the investigation determined that Pleitez had been at the complex to meet with another male.

Upon further investigation, police say White was identified as a suspect in the case, and a murder charge was filed.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts or in this case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.