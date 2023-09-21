Michael Wayne Robertson Jr. is wanted on charges of felony arson.

The Waller County Fire Marshal's Office is seeking a man who is accused of starting a fire at his father's mobile home.

Michael Wayne Robertson Jr. was charged with arson on August 14th for allegedly causing damage to the mobile home by intentionally setting a fire inside.

Robertson was seen on surveillance. Expand

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Authorities believe that Robertson is known to frequent the Waller area and may have fled to Kolin, Louisiana.

There is a reward for any information that leads to Robertson's arrest.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Hensley at 979-826-7785 or CRIME-STOPPERS at 979-826-8266.