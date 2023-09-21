A Fort Bend ISD teacher will not be returning to Goodman Elementary after allegations of misconduct involving a student were made against them.

Parents protested in front of the district building on Thursday, worried about the safety of their children.

Fort Bend ISD tells FOX 26 that once they learned of the allegations, they immediately launched an investigation and found those claims of misconduct to be untrue.

However, the district also confirms that the same teacher was the subject of a similar investigation in September 2022. CPS also confirmed with FOX 26 that an investigation occurred, but could not reveal details due to confidentiality.

Fort Bend ISD says those claims were also unfounded, but that teacher will not be coming back to the campus.

Some parents who have dealt with similar claims in the past say it feels too familiar. Jamaica Thomas-Davis says an incident involving her foster child happened at Goodman last year.

"When we're calling, they don't return calls back. They don't return emails back. You have to pester, call 50 million times, and you still don't get any follow-up," said Thomas-Davis. "I would like to see a meeting with Fort Bend ISD, some of the parents, CPS, and law enforcement to get on the same page. Because it only works if we all work together."

Paola Padron has siblings who attend Goodman Elementary.

"Kids are scared for their own lives....that it could happen to them," said Padron. "Now they're trying to close the case without informing us, telling us exactly what's going on at the school."

The district has not released the name of the teacher involved. Here's the full statement from Fort Bend ISD:

"The safety of our students is our first and foremost priority. Upon learning of allegations of possible mistreatment of a student, the district immediately launched a thorough investigation, conducted by FBISD Human Resources, Police, Children’s Advocacy Center, Medical Professionals, District Attorney, Child Protective Services officials. All investigations and evidence concluded that the allegations were untrue. A former allegation of mistreatment in 2022-23, which was investigated using the same protocols, also concluded that those allegations were untrue. While the investigation has concluded the allegations are unsubstantiated, the staff member will not be returning to Goodman Elementary School.

Fort Bend ISD takes allegations of mistreatment of students seriously. The district will exhaust all investigative resources to thoroughly investigate to ensure swift action. It is the district’s standard procedure that if an allegation of mistreatment is made against a staff member, the staff member in question is placed on leave and removed from the campus pending the investigations' outcomes. If the investigations find the allegations to be unsubstantiated, the staff member is no longer on leave status and may return to their duties."

The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office issued this statement:

"The District Attorney’s Office is aware of a criminal complaint against a teacher at Lula Belle Goodman Elementary School in the Fort Bend Independent School District. The FBISD police department has jurisdiction and is investigating the allegations. The investigation has not resulted in charges being presented to our office at this time.

If the investigation reveals criminal conduct, law enforcement will refer their investigation to our office for consideration of charges at that time. We take all allegations of criminal conduct seriously and are committed to a fair and thorough investigation of all cases presented to our office."