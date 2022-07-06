More than 150 violent fugitives arrested in the Houston area over 30 days

Authorities in the Houston area arrested more than 150 violent fugitives in June during Operation North Star.

The Justice Department organized Operation North Star across 10 U.S. cities with high levels of crime. Led by the U.S. Marshal Service, more than 1,500 fugitives were arrested in those 10 cities over the course of 30 days.

RELATED: Police searching for aggravated robbery suspect of 2 North Houston stores

"We’re searching for the worst of the worst," said Deputy Cameron Welch from the U.S. Marshal Service. "People that are your murderers, robberies, kidnappings."

Over 30 days, authorities in Houston arrested 152 violent fugitives during Operation North Star. We’re told 15 people were wanted for murder, 17 sexual offenders, 61 for assault, 24 charged with dangerous drug crimes, and 18 wanted for robberies.

Authorities say they also discovered several illegal guns and drugs.

"The offenders this group is going after are the worst of the worst," said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. "They present the greatest threat to law enforcement, the community, and their own families. They are exactly who we need to be after."

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

"It's time that we send the message out, if we catch you, you’re not going to get back out again," said Andy Kahan from Crime Stoppers. "Or we’re going to continue spinning our wheels in an endless cycle of violence."

According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, more than 2,000 people in Harris County are currently charged with murder. Of those, roughly 650 are in jail and about 1,500 are currently out on bond or considered fugitives on the run.

MORE BREAKING BOND COVERAGE

"No matter how hard you run, or how far you go, the U.S. Marshals will never stop looking for you," said Welch.