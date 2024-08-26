The Brief One in three college students experiences food insecurity, exacerbated by increasing costs of inflation, housing, and tuition, with a significant impact on graduation rates. The University of Houston's Cougar Cupboard has seen a dramatic increase in usage, from 500 visits in Fall 2020 to 40,000 in Spring 2024, providing students with essential food, produce, and toiletries. UH partners with organizations like the Houston Food Bank and TDECU to stock the pantry. Other local colleges also offer similar resources, and eligible students may qualify for SNAP benefits.



The number of college students going hungry is growing, as they wrestle with rising inflation, housing, and tuition costs. Studies show one in three students are food insecure, and 42% of them are less likely to graduate.

That's why many colleges now offer food pantries, including the University of Houston. UH says its Cougar Cupboard has gone from having 500 student visits when it opened in the Fall of 2020 to 40,000 in the Spring of 2024.

"All that stuff, rice, pasta really helps me make it through the day," said UH senior Iliana Solheim.

The UH Cougar Cupboard is stocked with canned goods, fresh produce, and toiletries for students and their families.

OTHER SMART SENSE: AARP offers 99 Great Ways to Save for 2024

"I know, in general, sometimes I’m scared to get groceries because all I can think is, 'Oh man, I have to save all this money for tuition,'" said Solheim.

"Even with scholarships and grants for school and housing, I still find myself in financial burden or financial stress," said UH student Jocelyn Guerra-Trujillo.

The University of Houston partners with the Houston Food Bank, TDECU, and other donors to stock up. Any enrolled student can get what they need for free.

"We know one in three students experience food insecurity," said Kevin Nguyen of the UH Center for Student Advocacy.

That need has been growing.

OTHER SMART SENSE: Can you trust healthcare provider reviews? How to spot fakes

"We do some nutrition workshops. We do some food demonstrations, so students can navigate how to use these supplies," explained Nguyen.

The Cupboard even stocks some international foods for its diverse student body.

"Like Mexican Masa flour. My mom uses that to make gorditas and all that," said Guerra-Trujillo.

It helps these Cougars focus on their studies, rather than their growling stomachs.

"It's been truly a blessing for the past few years as a student," said Solheim.

Other colleges, including Rice University, Texas Southern University, Sam Houston State University, and Houston Community College also offer food pantries. Students in need should check with their college for resources.

College students may also qualify for SNAP food benefits it they meet requirements, such as participating in a work-study program or having an Expected Family Contribution of zero.