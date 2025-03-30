Fort Bend County reports first measles case in its area

The Brief Fort Bend County confirmed a measles case in a woman who traveled internationally. Three cases have been reported in the Houston area. Excluding Fort Bend County and Houston, 400 measles cases have been reported in Texas.



Fort Bend County has reported its first case of measles in the area.

Fort Bend County measles case

What we know:

According to Fort Bend County Health and Human Services, the case was confirmed in a woman between 50-60 years old who recently traveled internationally.

What we don't know:

Health officials tell FOX 26 that the woman's current health condition, where she traveled, and her vaccination status are all under investigation.

What they're saying:

"I want to reassure our community that we are working closely with Health and Human Services to keep

everyone informed," said Fort Bend County Judge KP George in a statement. "Your safety and well-being remain my top priority. I urge all residents to check their immunization records, get vaccinated if necessary and stay vigilant for symptoms. Together, we can protect our families, neighbors and the greater Fort Bend community."

Measles Exposure

The Houston Health Department says it is working to identify Houston residents who may have been exposed to measles in connection to the case in Fort Bend County.

What they're saying:

"Our team is working diligently to notify and provide guidance to those who may have been in contact with the individual," said Dr. David Persse, City of Houston’s Chief Medical Officer, in a statement. "Measles is highly contagious, but it is also preventable with vaccination."

"Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself, your family and our community," added Dr. Persse. "We strongly encourage anyone who is not fully vaccinated to get their MMR shots as soon as possible."

Measles cases in Houston

By the numbers:

As of March 16, three measles cases have been confirmed in the Houston area.

All three cases also involved patients who traveled internationally. They were not vaccinated.

The latest Houston case was reported in an infant. The child was last reported to be recovering at home.

RELATED: Infant measles case confirmed as third in Houston this year, officials say

Texas measles outbreak

Big picture view:

On Friday, March 28, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 400 total cases of measles across the state since late January 2025. Officials say 41 of those patients have been hospitalized.

The state's outbreak count does not appear to include the cases from Houston.

An outbreak of measles has been reported in Texas' Panhandle and South Plains regions.

The only measles-related death in Texas this year was reported in early February. Lubbock and DSHS officials say a school-age child passed after being hospitalized in Lubbock. The child was not from Lubbock.

Officials say the child was not vaccinated.

RELATED: Texas child becomes first to die of measles in U.S. since 2015