Infant measles case confirmed as third in Houston this year, officials say

The Brief Houston Health says an unvaccinated infant was exposed to measles while traveling internationally. Officials say the child is recovering at home. Houston Health reported two other measles cases in January. Outside of Houston, almost 260 measles cases have been reported in Texas.



A measles case in a Houston infant has been confirmed as the third case of measles in the city, according to the Houston Health Department.

What we know:

According to Houston Health, this new case involves an unvaccinated infant who was exposed to measles while traveling internationally.

Officials say the infant was hospitalized, but has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

Houston Health says they are investigating the case and working to identify anyone else who may have been exposed to measles.

What we don't know:

There is no information about where the infant traveled to.

First two Houston measles cases of 2025

The backstory:

Houston Health reported its first two measles cases of the year in January.

Those cases were confirmed in adults who also traveled internationally. Officials say the two live together, and they were also not vaccinated.

There is no information on their conditions.

According to Houston Health, these are the first measles cases that have been reported in the city since 2018.

Earlier in March, two other potential cases were reported, but came back negative, according to Houston Health.

Texas measles outbreak

Dig deeper:

On Friday, March 14, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 259 total cases of measles across the state since late January 2025. Officials say 34 of those patients have been hospitalized.

The state's outbreak count does not appear to include the cases from Houston.

An outbreak of measles has been reported in Texas' Panhandle and South Plains regions.

The only measles-related death in Texas this year was reported in early February. Lubbock and DSHS officials say a school-age child passed after being hospitalized in Lubbock. The child was not from Lubbock.

Officials say the child was not vaccinated.

