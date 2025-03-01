Two suspected measles samples in Harris County test negative

article

The Brief Two suspected cases of measles in Harris County test negative, according to the chief medical officer for the City of Houston There is an outbreak of measles cases happening in West Texas No cases have been reported in Harris County or the City of Houston



What we know:

The Houston Health Department began investigating two possible measles cases last month.

The department confirmed on Saturday that the suspected cases tested negative. This comes as an outbreak of measles is continuing to spread in West Texas.

Now, the Houston Health Department is making sure the city is safe from measles.

They hosted a vaccination clinic on Saturday that offered free vaccines for those who are TVFC and ASN eligible.

The chief medical officer for the City of Houston, Dr. David Persse said measles is a very contagious disease.

Fortunately, no cases have been reported in Harris County. But as measles cases continue to rise in the state, they are urging anyone who is not vaccinated to get vaccinated.

"This is something to take seriously. It’s not something that anyone needs to become hysterical about," said Persse.

Timeline:

Measles is considered one of the world’s most contagious viruses. The infection often causes red, blotchy rashes, fever, dry cough, and sore throat.

As of February 28th, the Texas Department of State Health Services has reported over 140 cases of measles in the state since late January.

An unvaccinated school-aged child in West Texas died from the measles, highlighting the risks.

"Of the people in Texas who have been infected, we know quite a number have required hospitalization," said Dr. Persse.

While there aren’t currently any cases of measles reported in Harris County, two suspected cases were tested, and both were found negative.

"The stories, and the signs and symptoms of these two cases aren’t clearly measles, but they’re going the extra yard in making sure," said Dr. Persse.

What's next:

The Houston Health Department will have clinics available throughout the week. Some vaccinations do cost, so you’re urged to contact your insurance provider.