Houston Health Department hosting measles vaccination clinic on Saturday

The Houston Health Department is hosting a measles vaccination clinic on Saturday.

What we know:

According to a news release, the Houston Health Department is taking proactive steps to protect the community from measles by hosting a free vaccination clinic for TVFC (Texas Vaccines for Children) and ASN eligible clients on Saturday, March 1 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Sunnyside Health Center, located at 4410 Reed Road.

Those not eligible for TVFC or ASN should reach out to their primary care provider.

Officials said as measles cases continue to rise nationwide, the Houston Health Department is urging families to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure they and their loved ones are protected.

The vaccination clinic will be open to the public, offering free measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines for eligible individuals. Parents are strongly encouraged to check their children’s vaccination status and get them immunized if they have not yet received both recommended doses of the MMR vaccine.

What they're saying:

"Measles is one of the most contagious viruses we face, and it can have serious health consequences, especially for young children and those with weakened immune systems," said Dr. David Persse, Chief Medical Officer for the City of Houston. "The best way to prevent measles is through vaccination, which is safe, effective, and provides long-term protection."

"We want to provide as much information as possible about critical protection," Dr. Persse added. "With measles outbreaks happening in various parts of the country, now is the time to get vaccinated and prevent this highly contagious disease from spreading in our community."

CDC Recommendations:

The CDC recommends that children receive two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine:

• First dose: 12–15 months old

• Second dose: 4–6 years old

• Infants 6–11 months traveling internationally to areas with a measles outbreak, or after shared decision-making with their provider, can receive one dose of the MMR vaccine followed by the routine two-dose series.

Adults born after 1956 who have not been vaccinated or have not had measles should get at least one dose, and high-risk groups may need two doses.

What you can do:

For updates and more information on measles and vaccinations, visit www.houstonhealth.org or call (832) 395-9100.