Houston police find 'very graphic scene' after pedestrian ran over several times on I-10 at Lockwood

Officials with the Houston Police Department say around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, they were called to a "very graphic scene" in the area of eastbound I-10 at Lockwood.

Fatal Pedestrian Crash

What we know:

Officers on the scene said a pedestrian was run over several times, and they couldn't tell if the person was a male or female.

The initial call was possibly about a crash involving a motorcycle, but there is no evidence of a motorcycle at the scene, police say.

Investigators say only one vehicle stopped and returned to the scene. The driver told police they thought they had hit an animal in the road. They weren't sure what it was, but they stopped and looked under their car and found blood.

Officers say they don't have any of the main striking vehicles, and they're not sure who hit the individual.

While working the scene, a two-officer marked unit arrived and was hit by another vehicle from behind. The officers and the other driver were not injured.

The Vehicle Crimes Division was called to the scene to investigate.

What we don't know:

Houston Police have not released any other information about the crash. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department.