While inflation continues to put the pinch on our wallets, AARP has dropped its 15th annual 99 Great Ways to Save.

The list features new tips on everything from home improvement, to car care, to travel, to groceries and more.

SUGGESTED: Lower cost options to beat record cookout prices

You’ve probably heard not to grocery shop when you're hungry. But you shouldn't shop for clothes while you're hungry, either. A University of Minnesota study found hungry shoppers wanted 70% more products.

"People who are shopping for clothes when they’re hungry are more prone to impulse buys," explained David Brindley, Deputy Editor of AARP The Magazine.

AARP also found it's better to wait until winter to take on home improvement projects.

"It's better to wait because contractors are looking for work at that time. Not only will they give you their attention, but you might also get savings as a result," said Brindley.

SUGGESTED: Convicted con man shares insights into growing crime of title theft

They suggest neighbors can save money by hiring the same gardener.

Brindley explains, "They come to your neighborhood and serve several homes at one time. They just might give you a discount as a result."

AARP says consider buying refurbished electronics, such as cell phones.

"Typically, these resale places offer a warranty to back up a used cell phone, and you can save hundreds of dollars on a cell phone," he said.

SUGGESTED: Beni app helps shoppers find pre-loved gems at deep discounts

AARP says move your money from a savings account to a high yield savings account.

"If you’re still at 1%, banks are now offering 4% to 5%. So that’s a way to make your money work harder for you," said Brindley.

And Brindley says they discovered the best date to buy a plane ticket for Christmas travel.

"You want to book your flight by early October. We looked at Google data and flights are cheapest 71 days from your departure date. So look at your calendar to lock in those savings for holiday travel," said Brindley.

You don't have to be a member of AARP to see its full list of 99 Great Ways to Save.