Montgomery County officials arrested three involved in crimes related to prostitution at a massage parlor.

According to law enforcement, business owners Shih Sheng Lin, 57, and Tuxiang Zhu, 45, as well as property manager, Xiaoyan Yan Shi, 40, were arrested and charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution at two massage parlors located in the 2000 block of Rayford Road and the 25500 block of Interstate 45 South in Spring.

SUGGESTED: Houston crime: 2 women pepper spray, pull taser on elderly employee after shoplifting

This developed from an extensive inquiry initiated in July 2022, with assistance from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and the Houston Police Department.

Following the execution of multiple search warrants, each was arrested and is being held on a $1 million bond. Lin and Zhu are detained in Fort Bend County Jail, while Shi is incarcerated in Montgomery County Jail.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Xiaoyan Yan Shi (Photos courtesy of Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Unit)

Furthermore, the investigation revealed there were foreign national females on the premises who were being held for the purpose of engaging in sex crimes commonly associated with human trafficking.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Anyone with information related to this ongoing investigation or pertaining to these suspects is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800, option 3, or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867], referencing case #22A202588.