Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Texas communities that were impacted by recent weather and flooding that began last month.

The Governor's letter requests individual assistance programs for seven impacted counties and public assistance programs for 26 impacted counties.

"Due to severe weather and flooding that continues to cause devastating damage in several of our communities, I am requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration," Abbott said in a statement. "The extensive damage caused by these severe storms, historic river flooding, and tornadoes requires comprehensive, robust action by all levels of government to help Texans rebuild and recover. This Presidential Disaster Declaration will give local communities across to critical financial assistance that will help cover costs ranging from temporary housing and home repairs to grant funding for roads and bridges. I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working with our local and federal partners to bolster Texas' recovery efforts across the state."

Polk County flooding on US 59 earlier this month (Photo: TxDOT Lufkin/X)

Officials said the request to declare a major disaster for the State of Texas comes after an initial review of damage sustained due to catastrophic flash flooding, historic river flooding, extremely large hail, damaging wind gusts, and destructive tornadoes.

Local jurisdictions have reported more than $58 million in public infrastructure damage estimates thus far, including disaster response costs and debris management, the governor's statement said.