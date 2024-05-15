Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
7
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Dollars and Sense: Are you getting your full credit card rewards? Is your food budget on fire?

By
Published  May 15, 2024 5:02pm CDT
Dollar$ & $en$e
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - As we approach the travel season, are you getting your full credit card rewards or a bait and switch? 

Also, is your food budget on fire? Firefighters show us how to cool it down in a grocery bill rescue. 

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

And a couple lost $100,000 in a new twist on a home title scam.

Find out more about all this and more on tonight's edition of "Dollars and Sense" airing at 6:30 p.m. 