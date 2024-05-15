Dollars and Sense: Are you getting your full credit card rewards? Is your food budget on fire?

As we approach the travel season, are you getting your full credit card rewards or a bait and switch?

Also, is your food budget on fire? Firefighters show us how to cool it down in a grocery bill rescue.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

And a couple lost $100,000 in a new twist on a home title scam.

Find out more about all this and more on tonight's edition of "Dollars and Sense" airing at 6:30 p.m.