article

Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco has been suspended for 10 games for using a foreign substance that led to his ejection from the game on Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco ejected from baseball game following foreign substance check

According to Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations, Blanco was suspended and will also receive an undisclosed fine.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Unless appealed, Blanco's suspension would become effective Wednesday night as the Astros continue their series versus Oakland.

If Blanco elects to appeal, then the discipline will be held in abeyance until the appeal process is complete.