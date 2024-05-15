Expand / Collapse search
Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco suspended for 10 games for using foreign substance

By
Published  May 15, 2024 3:55pm CDT
Houston Astros
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 14: Ronel Blanco #56 of the Houston Astros is ejected in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on May 14, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco has been suspended for 10 games for using a foreign substance that led to his ejection from the game on Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco ejected from baseball game following foreign substance check

According to Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations, Blanco was suspended and will also receive an undisclosed fine. 

Unless appealed, Blanco's suspension would become effective Wednesday night as the Astros continue their series versus Oakland. 

If Blanco elects to appeal, then the discipline will be held in abeyance until the appeal process is complete. 