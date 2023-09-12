Houston police are searching for two women involved in a shoplifting incident that escalated into an aggravated robbery involving an elderly victim.

According to Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division, around 9:25 a.m. on Aug. 19, two women walked into a sports store in the 9700 block of Katy Freeway.

Surveillance video released by HPD shows the women browsing the store and placing multiple pairs of Nike pants into their shopping cart. After a while, they attempted to exit the store without paying for the items.

As they were walking out, they were confronted by an elderly employee, police say. One of the women sprayed pepper spray into the face of the employee, while the other women took out a pink taser and sparked it in the direction of the employee.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy of Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division

Houston police say the pair then took the pants from the shopping cart and left in a light-colored four-door sedan.

One of the women was described by officials as a Black woman between 30 to 40-years-old and 5'7" and 5'9" tall, weighing about 240 pounds, wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

The second woman was also described as a Black woman, between 30 and 45-years-old, around 5'9" tall, weighing between 160 and 170 pounds, wearing a black shirt and gray pants.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.