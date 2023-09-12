League City store clerk tied up, pepper sprayed; search for robbery suspect

article

League City police say they are searching for a suspect after a store clerk was tied up and pepper sprayed during a robbery early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:48 a.m., police responded to a report of a possible robbery at the 7-Eleven located at 1410 W Main Street.

According to police, officers found a store clerk who had been pepper sprayed multiple times and had his hands and feet tied up. Officers started rendering aid, and then the League City Fire Department EMS treated the 21-year-old man at the scene.

Police say the investigation determined that the suspect had entered the store at 1:16 a.m. and pepper sprayed the store clerk, who was standing at the counter.

Police say the suspect took the clerk to the office, tied his hands and feet with phone cables, and then pepper sprayed him again.

The suspect then filled two trash bags with cigarettes and tobacco products before running out the back door around 1:39 a.m., when another customer pulled into the parking lot, police say.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5'8" to 5’10" tall, wearing a baseball cap, face mask, gray jumpsuit, black shoes and a red backpack. There is no description of a vehicle he may have used.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the LCPD non-emergency number at 281-332-2566.