Houston crime: Person of interest sought for questioning in woman's death on Bellaire Boulevard

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a person of interest wanted for questioning in the death of a woman on Sunday.

Authorities said the incident occurred at 9889 Bellaire Boulevard just before noon.

Police said officers responded to a call of a person found dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle in a parking garage.

The woman's body was said to be in an advanced stage of decomposition. However, officers didn't find any signs of foul play or trauma.

The person of interest is described as a male believed to be either white or Hispanic, and was said to be traveling in a black Dodge Challenger.

An autopsy has been ordered in connection to the woman's death.

If you know who the man is, contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.